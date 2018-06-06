Earnings Scheduled For June 6, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $269.50 million.
- Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-B) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $755.14 million.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $86.05 million.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $14.53 million.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NA SCWX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $122.50 million.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VISI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
- KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $67.65 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.6 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $291.61 million.
- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $969.09 million.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $145.37 million.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $631.88 million.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $101.52 million.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $46.44 million.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $78.84 million.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $14.40 million.
- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.91 million.
- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.4 per share on revenue of $9.20 million.
