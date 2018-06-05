Market Overview

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 05, 2018 5:21am   Comments
8 Stocks To Watch For June 5, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $567.36 million before the opening bell. G-III Apparel shares gained 1.71 percent to close at $42.88 on Monday.
  • Analysts expect HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion before the opening bell. HD Supply shares rose 0.63 percent to $41.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: COOL) shares dropped over 7 percent in after-hours trading after announcing a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. Polarityte shares fell 7.62 percent to $25.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $641.83 million. Genesco shares climbed 3.81 percent to close at $45.00 on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts are expecting Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) to have earned $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion in the latest quarter. Navistar will release earnings before the markets open. Navistar shares gained 2.83 percent to $39.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter. Ascena Retail shares dipped 10.93 percent to $3.26 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $437.91 million after the closing bell. NCI Building shares rose 1.87 percent to close at $19.10 on Monday.
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) reported an offering of 3,750,000 shares of common stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares fell 6.79 percent to $35.71 in the after-hours trading session.

