8 Stocks To Watch For June 5, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $567.36 million before the opening bell. G-III Apparel shares gained 1.71 percent to close at $42.88 on Monday.

Analysts expect HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion before the opening bell. HD Supply shares rose 0.63 percent to $41.70 in after-hours trading.

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: COOL) shares dropped over 7 percent in after-hours trading after announcing a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. Polarityte shares fell 7.62 percent to $25.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $641.83 million. Genesco shares climbed 3.81 percent to close at $45.00 on Monday.

