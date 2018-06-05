Earnings Scheduled For June 5, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $101.48 million.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $567.36 million.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $641.83 million.
- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $5.52 million.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $100.62 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $437.91 million.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $267.14 million.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $487.83 million.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $56.14 million.
- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $145.31 million.
- Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ: LAYN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $115.00 million.
- pdvWireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDVW) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.55 million.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $137.32 million.
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.