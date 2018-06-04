Earnings Scheduled For June 4, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DVMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $19.07 billion.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $545.72 million.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OESX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $16.25 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $214.81 million.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $61.32 million.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $51.18 million.
- Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $9.71 million.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $68.48 million.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2332.16 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.