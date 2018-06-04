5 Stocks To Watch For June 4, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DVMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $19.07 billion before the opening bell. Dell Technologies shares rose 1.43 percent to $86.06 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $214.81 million after the closing bell. Quanex shares dropped 0.30 percent to close at $16.80 on Friday.
- Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) fell over 5 percent Friday after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued downbeat earnings forecast. Big Lots shares dropped 5.43 percent to close at $38.69 on Friday.
- After the markets close, Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion. Ascena Retail shares rose 0.30 percent to $3.33 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) to have earned $0.96 per share on revenue of $545.72 million in the latest quarter. Palo Alto will release earnings before the markets open. Palo Alto shares rose 1.10 percent to $211.50 in after-hours trading.
