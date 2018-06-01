7 Stocks To Watch For June 1, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares rose 0.34 percent to $41.05 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares rose 0.34 percent to $41.05 in after-hours trading. Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also raised its FY18 earnings and sales guidance. Lululemon shares climbed 6.17 percent to $111.53 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: LULU) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also raised its FY18 earnings and sales guidance. Lululemon shares climbed 6.17 percent to $111.53 in the after-hours trading session. VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. VMware shares gained 3.29 percent to $142.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: VMW) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. VMware shares gained 3.29 percent to $142.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) to report a quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $696.18 million before the opening bell. Abercrombie & Fitch shares rose 2.94 percent to $24.55 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.