7 Stocks To Watch For June 1, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares rose 0.34 percent to $41.05 in after-hours trading.
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also raised its FY18 earnings and sales guidance. Lululemon shares climbed 6.17 percent to $111.53 in the after-hours trading session.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. VMware shares gained 3.29 percent to $142.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) to report a quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $696.18 million before the opening bell. Abercrombie & Fitch shares rose 2.94 percent to $24.55 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. GameStop shares dropped 3.03 percent to $12.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. Costco shares fell 2.02 percent to $194.23 in the after-hours trading session.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak second-quarter earnings and sales guidance. Ulta Beauty shares declined 5.03 percent to $234.50 in the after-hours trading session.
