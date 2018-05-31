How Dollar Store Stocks Performed In Q1
Dollar store companies Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) and Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) both saw shares move notably lower after reporting first-quarter results. Here's a recap of what investors need to know.
Dollar General
- EPS of $1.36 fell short of the $1.40 per share Wall Street analysts were expecting.
- Revenue of $6.114 billion also fell short of the $6.2 billion expected.
- Same store sales rose 2.1 percent in the quarter while total sales rose 9 percent from a year ago.
- Net income rose from $279 million a year ago to $365 million.
- Dollar General maintained its full-year EPS outlook range of $5.95-$6.15 and expects sales to be up 9 percent from a year ago on comps in the mid-2-percent range.
Dollar Tree
- EPS of $1.19 fell short of the $1.23 per share Wall Street analysts were expecting.
- Revenue of $5.554 billion also fell short of the $5.56 billion expected.
- By segment, same-store sales at Dollar Tree rose 4 percent and Family Dollar fell 1.1 percent.
- Net income fell from $200.5 million a year ago to $160.5 million.
- Dollar Tree lowered its full-year EPS guidance from a range of $5.25-$5.60 to a new range of $4.80-$5.10.
- The retailer also lowered the high end of its sales guidance from a range of $22.7-$23.12 billion to a new range of $22.73 billion to $23.05 billion.
Price Action
Shares of Dollar General were trading lower by 7.6 percent after the open Thursday.
Shares of Dollar Tree were plunging 11.69 percent.
