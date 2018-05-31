12 Stocks To Watch For May 31, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $6.20 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares rose 0.13 percent to $96.65 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $31.51 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares rose 0.46 percent to $200.55 in after-hours trading.
- Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) disclosed that the FDA has placed a clinical hold on IND for CTX001 sickle cell disease treatment. Crispr Therapeutics shares dropped 14.39 percent to $63.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $8.13 billion. Tech Data shares gained 1.52 percent to close at $82.40 on Wednesday.
- Analysts are expecting Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to have earned $1.23 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion in the latest quarter. Dollar Tree will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares gained 0.66 percent to $96.99 in after-hours trading.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its earnings guidance for the year. PVH shares rose 0.37 percent to close at $155.50 on Wednesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Wall Street expects GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion after the closing bell. GameStop shares slipped 1.64 percent to $13.20 in after-hours trading.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE: CHMI) reported a 2.75 million share common stock offering. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares fell 4.85 percent to $18.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $615.54 million. Lululemon shares gained 0.16 percent to $105.80 in after-hours trading.
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued a strong Q2 outlook. Tilly's shares surged 14.66 percent to $14.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $806.17 million before the opening bell. American Eagle shares fell 1.90 percent to $22.18 in after-hours trading.
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) reported upbeat results for its first quarter. The company forecast Q2 revenue of $146 million to $147 million. Box shares dropped 4.61 percent to $26.50 in the after-hours trading session.
