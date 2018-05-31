12 Stocks To Watch For May 31, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $6.20 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares rose 0.13 percent to $96.65 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $31.51 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares rose 0.46 percent to $200.55 in after-hours trading.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) disclosed that the FDA has placed a clinical hold on IND for CTX001 sickle cell disease treatment. Crispr Therapeutics shares dropped 14.39 percent to $63.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $8.13 billion. Tech Data shares gained 1.52 percent to close at $82.40 on Wednesday.

Analysts are expecting Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to have earned $1.23 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion in the latest quarter. Dollar Tree will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares gained 0.66 percent to $96.99 in after-hours trading.

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its earnings guidance for the year. PVH shares rose 0.37 percent to close at $155.50 on Wednesday.

