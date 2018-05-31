Earnings Scheduled For May 31, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $466.25 million.
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $6.20 billion.
- Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $8.13 billion.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $726.56 million.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $806.17 million.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $276.27 bmillion.
- Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $682.68 million.
- Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $92.08 million.
- Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $232.30 million.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $140.83 million.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $90.20 million.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $160.50 million.
- Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $89.35 million.
- Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE: CMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $219.56 million.
- Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $80.91 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $31.51 billion.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $615.54 million.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $602.01 million.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $644.99 million.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $608.78 million.
