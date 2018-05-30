Earnings Scheduled For May 30, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $209.35 million.
- Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $109.47 million.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $552.31 million.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $681.89 million.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $147.20 million.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $107.63 million.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) is projected to report its quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $143.03 million.
- EVINE Live Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) is expected to report its quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $155.98 million.
- RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $175.55 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) is estimated to post its quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $508.02 million.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.
- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is estimated to post its quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $139.93 million.
- AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $706.70 million.
- QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADB) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $79.80 million.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $150.33 million.
- Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $65.70 million.
