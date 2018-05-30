Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For May 30, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 30, 2018 4:36am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
  • Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $209.35 million.
  • Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
  • Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $109.47 million.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $552.31 million.
  • DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $681.89 million.
  • Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $147.20 million.
  • Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $107.63 million.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
  • MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) is projected to report its quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $143.03 million.
  • EVINE Live Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) is expected to report its quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $155.98 million.
  • RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $175.55 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) is estimated to post its quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $508.02 million.
  • NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.
  • EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
  • Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is estimated to post its quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $139.93 million.
  • AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $706.70 million.
  • QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADB) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $79.80 million.
  • Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $150.33 million.
  • Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $65.70 million.

