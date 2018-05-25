10 Stocks To Watch For May 25, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares gained 2.39 percent to $47.50 in after-hours trading.
- Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (NYSE: ZOES) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company also lowered its FY18 sales outlook from $358million-$368 million to $345 million-$352 million. Zoe’s Kitchen shares tumbled 23.64 percent to $11.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Ross Stores shares dropped 4.80 percent to $78.98 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to have earned $1.15 per share on revenue of $277.35 million in the latest quarter. Hibbett will release earnings before the markets open. Hibbett shares rose 2.23 percent to $29.60 in after-hours trading.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter. Deckers Outdoor shares surged 4.90 percent to $108.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- BG Staffing Inc (NYSE: BGSF) disclosed a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. BG Staffing shares dipped 12.68 percent to $19.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $207.18 million before the opening bell. Buckle shares gained 2.59 percent to close at $25.75 on Thursday.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings outlook for the second quarter. Autodesk shares fell 5.48 percent to $131.31 in after-hours trading.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) posted downbeat earnings for its first quarter on Thursday. Comps were up 1 percent in the quarter. Gap shares fell 7.74 percent to $30.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) reported a 22 million share common stock offering. Callon Petroleum shares fell 3.04 percent to $12.10 in the after-hours trading session.
