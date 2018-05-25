10 Stocks To Watch For May 25, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares gained 2.39 percent to $47.50 in after-hours trading.

Zoe's Kitchen Inc (NYSE: ZOES) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company also lowered its FY18 sales outlook from $358million-$368 million to $345 million-$352 million. Zoe's Kitchen shares tumbled 23.64 percent to $11.05 in the after-hours trading session.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Ross Stores shares dropped 4.80 percent to $78.98 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to have earned $1.15 per share on revenue of $277.35 million in the latest quarter. Hibbett will release earnings before the markets open. Hibbett shares rose 2.23 percent to $29.60 in after-hours trading.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter. Deckers Outdoor shares surged 4.90 percent to $108.75 in the after-hours trading session.

