Earnings Scheduled For May 25, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $277.35 million.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
- CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $611.18 million.
- Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $207.18 million.
