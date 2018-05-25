Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For May 25, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2018 4:12am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For May 25, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $277.35 million.
  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
  • CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $611.18 million.
  • Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $207.18 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKE + CAE)

CAE Earnings Preview
The Week Ahead: Target, Best Buy Help Close Out Earnings Season
The Week Ahead: Nvidia And Dropbox Earnings, April Retail Sales, Trump Drug Pricing Speech Expected
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on HIBB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.