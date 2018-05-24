Earnings Scheduled For May 24, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $8.73 billion.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.56 per share on revenue of $51.25 billion.
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $8.00 billion.
- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $291.47 million.
- Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $841.75 million.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $8.05 billion.
- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $372.49 million.
- Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE: LXFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $228.53 million.
- The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $916.73 million.
- StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $37.75 million.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $96.24 million.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $76.72 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $557.65 million.
- Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.
- Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: QSII) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $131.95 million.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $297.67 million.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $262.02 million.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $375.41 million.
- Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE: ZOES) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $105.30 million.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $6.12 billion.
- 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $76.93 million.
- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $424.46 million.
- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF.A) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $32.58 million.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $278.98 million.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $188.96 million.
- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $249.15 million.
