Earnings Scheduled For May 24, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2018 4:46am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $8.73 billion.
  • McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.56 per share on revenue of $51.25 billion.
  • Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $8.00 billion.
  • Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
  • Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $291.47 million.
  • Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $841.75 million.
  • The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $8.05 billion.
  • 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $372.49 million.
  • Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE: LXFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $228.53 million.
  • The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $916.73 million.
  • StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $37.75 million.
  • Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
  • Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $96.24 million.
  • Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $76.72 million.

 

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.
  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $557.65 million.
  • Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.
  • Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: QSII) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $131.95 million.
  • Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $297.67 million.
  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $262.02 million.
  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $375.41 million.
  • Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE: ZOES) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $105.30 million.
  • DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $6.12 billion.
  • 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $76.93 million.
  • Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $424.46 million.
  • ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
  • Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF.A) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
  • Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $32.58 million.
  • Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $278.98 million.
  • Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $188.96 million.
  • Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $249.15 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

