Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2018 4:43am   Comments
12 Stocks To Watch For May 24, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $8.73 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares rose 0.07 percent to $76.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion. Ross Stores shares gained 0.12 percent to $82.71 in after-hours trading.
  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also raised its FY18 earnings and sales guidance. Williams-Sonoma shares climbed 14.88 percent to $56.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $8.00 billion. Medtronic shares rose 1.08 percent to $86.18 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) to have earned $3.56 per share on revenue of $51.25 billion in the latest quarter. McKesson will release earnings before the markets open. McKesson shares gained 0.27 percent to close at $146.83 on Wednesday.
  • L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company issued weak second quarter and FY18 earnings guidance. L Brands shares dropped 4.85 percent to $32.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Wall Street expects Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $557.65 million after the closing bell. Autodesk shares dropped 0.15 percent to $139.10 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion. Gap shares rose 0.38 percent to $32.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) reported a proposed offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares declined 4.30 percent to $13.35 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares fell 0.56 percent to $35.62 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $262.02 million. Shoe Carnival shares rose 1.33 percent to $25.95 in after-hours trading.
  • NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares fell over 4 percent in after-hours trading despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company sees FY19 sales growth in the mid-single digits. NetApp shares fell 4.46 percent to $63.81 in the after-hours trading session.

