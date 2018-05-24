12 Stocks To Watch For May 24, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $8.73 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares rose 0.07 percent to $76.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion. Ross Stores shares gained 0.12 percent to $82.71 in after-hours trading.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also raised its FY18 earnings and sales guidance. Williams-Sonoma shares climbed 14.88 percent to $56.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $8.00 billion. Medtronic shares rose 1.08 percent to $86.18 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) to have earned $3.56 per share on revenue of $51.25 billion in the latest quarter. McKesson will release earnings before the markets open. McKesson shares gained 0.27 percent to close at $146.83 on Wednesday.

L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company issued weak second quarter and FY18 earnings guidance. L Brands shares dropped 4.85 percent to $32.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.