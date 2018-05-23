12 Stocks To Watch For May 23, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $17.63 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares declined 0.35 percent to $85.45 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.