12 Stocks To Watch For May 23, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $17.63 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares declined 0.35 percent to $85.45 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion after the closing bell. NetApp shares dropped 2.09 percent to close at $67.02 on Tuesday.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal first quarter on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters shares dropped 2.21 percent to $40.30 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $957.49 million. Tiffany shares gained 0.45 percent to $102.70 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to have earned $1.38 per share on revenue of $16.50 billion in the latest quarter. Target will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares rose 0.07 percent to $75.52 in pre-market trading.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported stronger-than-expected profit for its fiscal second quarter and raised its FY18 GAAP earnings outlook. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 0.40 percent to $17.48 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Wall Street expects Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion after the closing bell. Williams-Sonoma shares fell 1.58 percent to close at $47.30 on Tuesday.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) reported downbeat results for its first quarter and issued a weak earnings forecast for the second quarter. Red Robin shares tumbled 15.44 percent to $49.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the closing bell, L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion. L Brands shares declined 0.44 percent to $33.84 in the pre-market trading session.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised its FY18 guidance. Intuit shares rose 0.01 percent to $190.55 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion before the opening bell. Ralph Lauren shares gained 0.34 percent to $117.01 in pre-market trading.
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Container Store shares dipped 13.57 percent to $7.07 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.