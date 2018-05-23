Earnings Scheduled For May 23, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $16.50 billion.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $17.63 billion.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $957.49 million.
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $210.70 million.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $60.19 million.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $34.87 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $775.60 million.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $440.79 million.
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $528.02 million.
- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $342.71 million.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $175.53 million.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.
- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.46 million.
