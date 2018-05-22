10 Stocks To Watch For May 22, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion before the opening bell. Advance Auto Parts shares gained 0.06 percent to $119.22 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 0.46 percent to $17.59 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $8.47 billion. TJX shares rose 0.35 percent to $85.00 in after-hours trading.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported a $10 billion buyback plan. Micron shares gained 3.46 percent to $57.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) to have earned $0.5 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion in the latest quarter. Kohl's will release earnings before the markets open. Kohl's shares fell 0.60 percent to $65.08 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- After the markets close, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.6 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion. Intuit shares gained 0.08 percent to $191.85 in after-hours trading.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) disclosed a $75 million common stock offering. Melinta Therapeutics shares dipped 8.90 percent to $6.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $13.01 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares rose 1.91 percent to close at $665.09 on Monday.
- Before the markets open, Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion. Toll Brothers shares fell 0.09 percent to $43.59 in after-hours trading.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) announced the suspension of its quarterly dividend. The company cited the prioritization of debt reduction and strategic investments as a reason for the move. Libbey shares tumbled 17.98 percent to $5.61 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $836.23 million after the closing bell. Urban Outfitters shares rose 0.12 percent to $42.34 in after-hours trading.
