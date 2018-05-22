Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For May 22, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2018 4:43am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For May 22, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion before the opening bell. Advance Auto Parts shares gained 0.06 percent to $119.22 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 0.46 percent to $17.59 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $8.47 billion. TJX shares rose 0.35 percent to $85.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported a $10 billion buyback plan. Micron shares gained 3.46 percent to $57.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) to have earned $0.5 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion in the latest quarter. Kohl's will release earnings before the markets open. Kohl's shares fell 0.60 percent to $65.08 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • After the markets close, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.6 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion. Intuit shares gained 0.08 percent to $191.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) disclosed a $75 million common stock offering. Melinta Therapeutics shares dipped 8.90 percent to $6.65 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $13.01 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares rose 1.91 percent to close at $665.09 on Monday.
  • Before the markets open, Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion. Toll Brothers shares fell 0.09 percent to $43.59 in after-hours trading.
  • Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) announced the suspension of its quarterly dividend. The company cited the prioritization of debt reduction and strategic investments as a reason for the move. Libbey shares tumbled 17.98 percent to $5.61 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $836.23 million after the closing bell. Urban Outfitters shares rose 0.12 percent to $42.34 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAP + AZO)

Earnings Scheduled For May 22, 2018
The Week Ahead: Target, Best Buy Help Close Out Earnings Season
Why Goldman Sachs Is Adding AutoZone, McDonald's To Its Conviction List
Auto Stock Roundup: GM, Honda, Tesla And More
7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 24, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AAP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.