10 Stocks To Watch For May 22, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion before the opening bell. Advance Auto Parts shares gained 0.06 percent to $119.22 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: AAP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion before the opening bell. Advance Auto Parts shares gained 0.06 percent to $119.22 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 0.46 percent to $17.59 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: HPE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 0.46 percent to $17.59 in after-hours trading. Before the opening bell, TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $8.47 billion. TJX shares rose 0.35 percent to $85.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TJX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $8.47 billion. TJX shares rose 0.35 percent to $85.00 in after-hours trading. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported a $10 billion buyback plan. Micron shares gained 3.46 percent to $57.40 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: MU) reported a $10 billion buyback plan. Micron shares gained 3.46 percent to $57.40 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) to have earned $0.5 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion in the latest quarter. Kohl's will release earnings before the markets open. Kohl's shares fell 0.60 percent to $65.08 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.