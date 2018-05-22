Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For May 22, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2018 4:16am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For May 22, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.
  • The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $8.47 billion.
  • AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $13.01 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $734.86 million.
  • Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $425.42 million.
  • Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.17 million.
  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $715.15 million.
  • Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $718.59 million.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $718.96 million.
  • CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $7.72 million.
  • Ferroglobe PLC (NYSE: GSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $559.15 million.
  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share.
  • Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $836.23 million.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion.
  • Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.6 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $424.88 million.
  • Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
  • The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $230.03 million.
  • Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $40.90 million.
  • Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $29.72 million.

