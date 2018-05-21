Market Overview

8 Stocks To Watch For May 21, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2018 4:28am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $231.87 million before the opening bell. LexinFintech shares declined 1.26 percent to $18.00 in after-hours trading.
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is nearing a deal to merge its transportation unit with Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB), Reuters reported. GE shares rose 0.20 percent to $15.00 in after-hours trading, while Wabtec shares fell 0.1 percent to $95.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $214.58 million before the opening bell. Qudian shares fell 3.45 percent to close at $11.48 on Friday.
  • Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) reported a proposed sale of 11.625 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders. Godaddyshares rose 0.98 percent to close at $71.34 on Friday.

  • Before the markets open, America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $158.73 million. America's Car-Mart shares rose 0.73 percent to $55.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) announced a mixed shelf offering. The size was not disclosed. Raymond James shares rose 0.40 percent to close at $99.05 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) to have earned $1.43 per share on revenue of $551.91 million in the latest quarter. Nordson will release earnings after the markets close. Nordson shares gained 0.68 percent to close at $134.96 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

