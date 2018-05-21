8 Stocks To Watch For May 21, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $231.87 million before the opening bell. LexinFintech shares declined 1.26 percent to $18.00 in after-hours trading.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is nearing a deal to merge its transportation unit with Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB), Reuters reported. GE shares rose 0.20 percent to $15.00 in after-hours trading, while Wabtec shares fell 0.1 percent to $95.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $214.58 million before the opening bell. Qudian shares fell 3.45 percent to close at $11.48 on Friday .

Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) reported a proposed sale of 11.625 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders. Godaddyshares rose 0.98 percent to close at $71.34 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.