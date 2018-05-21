Earnings Scheduled For May 21, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $214.58 million.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $180.34 million.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: LX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $231.87 million.
- Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $285.99 million.
- Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $551.91 million.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $251.55 million.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $158.73 million.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.
- Fanhua Inc. (NYSE: FANH) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
