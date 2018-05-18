7 Stocks To Watch For May 18, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares fell 0.18 percent to $39.15 in after-hours trading.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued weak sales outlook for the third quarter. Applied Materials shares fell 4.48 percent to $51.54 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to have earned $3.29 per share on revenue of $9.83 billion in the latest quarter. Deere will release earnings before the markets open. Deere shares dropped 1.23 percent to $145.00 in after-hours trading.
- AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ: AFSI) shares rose over 5 percent in after-hours trading after a 13D filing from Carl Icahn shows a new 9.38 percent stake in the company. The filing also shows language from Icahn that strongly opposes a go-private transaction. AmTrust Financial shares climbed 5.81 percent to $14.21 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts expect AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $5.24 billion before the opening bell. AstraZeneca shares declined 1.21 percent to $36.00 in after-hours trading.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported upbeat results for its first quarter. Comparable-store sales rose 0.6 percent. Nordstrom shares fell 7.03 percent to $47.33 in after-hours trading.
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) disclosed a 7.2 million common stock offering. Boot Barn shares dropped 3.14 percent to $23.72 in the after-hours trading session.
