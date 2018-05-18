7 Stocks To Watch For May 18, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares fell 0.18 percent to $39.15 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares fell 0.18 percent to $39.15 in after-hours trading. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued weak sales outlook for the third quarter. Applied Materials shares fell 4.48 percent to $51.54 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: AMAT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued weak sales outlook for the third quarter. Applied Materials shares fell 4.48 percent to $51.54 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to have earned $3.29 per share on revenue of $9.83 billion in the latest quarter. Deere will release earnings before the markets open. Deere shares dropped 1.23 percent to $145.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DE) to have earned $3.29 per share on revenue of $9.83 billion in the latest quarter. Deere will release earnings before the markets open. Deere shares dropped 1.23 percent to $145.00 in after-hours trading. AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ: AFSI) shares rose over 5 percent in after-hours trading after a 13D filing from Carl Icahn shows a new 9.38 percent stake in the company. The filing also shows language from Icahn that strongly opposes a go-private transaction. AmTrust Financial shares climbed 5.81 percent to $14.21 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.