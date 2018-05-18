Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For May 18, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2018 4:01am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $9.83 billion.
  • Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
  • Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $64.18 million.
  • AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $5.24 billion.

