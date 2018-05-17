10 Stocks To Watch For May 17, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $120.51 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 1 percent to $86.99 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion after the closing bell. Applied Materials shares rose 0.15 percent to $55.25 in after-hours trading.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) reported downbeat results for its second quarter. Comps were down 0.1 percent in the quarter. The company sees third-quarter comps coming in flat to up 1 percent. Jack in the Box shares dropped 3.03 percent to $88.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion. Dillard's shares rose 0.14 percent to $72.10 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) to have earned $2.21 per share on revenue of $444.14 million in the latest quarter. Childrens Place will release earnings before the markets open. Childrens Place shares gained 0.29 percent to $138.40 in after-hours trading.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company sees fourth quarter earnings in the range of 68 cents-70 cents with sales growth of 4-6 percent. Cisco shares declined 3.57 percent to $43.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion. Nordstrom shares rose 0.08 percent to $51.09 in after-hours trading.
- Landcadia Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LCA) and Waitr announced plans to merge, under which Landcadia would buy Waitr for $308 million. Landcadia shares rose 0.99 percent to $10.20 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) to report quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion before the opening bell. J. C. Penney shares fell 0.65 percent to $3.05 in after-hours trading.
- Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ: ACXM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY19 guidance. Acxiom shares dipped 10.01 percent to $24.80 in the after-hours trading session.
