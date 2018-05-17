10 Stocks To Watch For May 17, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $120.51 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 1 percent to $86.99 in after-hours trading.

