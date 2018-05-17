Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2018 4:06am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $120.51 billion.
  • J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.
  • Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
  • The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $444.14 million.
  • Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $193.67 million.
  • Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $296.76 million.
  • KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $306.72 million.
  • Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.21 per share.
  • Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE: TOO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $272.04 million.
  • Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $31.32 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.
  • Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $117.04 million.
  • 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $152.66 million.
  • Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. (NYSE: OEC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $370.91 million.
  • Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $186.59 million.
  • voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $6.12 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + ALBO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 15, 2018
'A Good Time To Buy Equipment Stocks': Citi Upgrades Lam Research, Updates Sector Model
The Week Ahead: Coindesk Conference, Walmart And Retailers Close Out Earnings Season
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Goodyear, Applied Materials And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 20, 2018
Apple, Chips Stocks Falling Amid Taiwan Semiconductor's Weak Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on WMT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.