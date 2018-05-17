Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $120.51 billion.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $444.14 million.
- Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $193.67 million.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $296.76 million.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $306.72 million.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.21 per share.
- Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE: TOO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $272.04 million.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $31.32 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $117.04 million.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $152.66 million.
- Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. (NYSE: OEC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $370.91 million.
- Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $186.59 million.
- voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $6.12 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.