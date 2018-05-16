8 Stocks To Watch For May 16, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares fell 0.47 percent to $29.79 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $12.43 billion in the latest quarter. Cisco will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares declined 0.07 percent to $45.45 in after-hours trading.
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance. Boot Barn shares climbed 9.97 percent to $24.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods shares dropped 0.37 percent to $21.70 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $211.28 million after the closing bell. Jack in the Box shares fell 0.42 percent to $90.00 in after-hours trading.
- CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ: CYAD) reported launch of 1.8 million share offering. CELYAD shares declined 3.32 percent to $29.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $449.88 million. Take-Two shares declined 0.13 percent to $113.32 in after-hours trading.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares dropped 11 percent in after-hours trading after announcing a $35 million common stock offering. Verastem shares fell 11.07 percent to $4.66 in the after-hours trading session.
