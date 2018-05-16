8 Stocks To Watch For May 16, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares fell 0.47 percent to $29.79 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $12.43 billion in the latest quarter. Cisco will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares declined 0.07 percent to $45.45 in after-hours trading.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance. Boot Barn shares climbed 9.97 percent to $24.15 in the after-hours trading session.

After the markets close, Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods shares dropped 0.37 percent to $21.70 in after-hours trading.

