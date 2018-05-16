Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $67.07 million.
Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAGS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NASDAQ: FEDU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $11.74 million.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $211.28 million.
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $12.43 billion.
Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ: ACXM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $239.88 million.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $449.88 million.
Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.
China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.
Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $873.77 million.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $34.49 million.
Posted-In: Earnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.