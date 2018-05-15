10 Stocks To Watch For May 15, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $25.22 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares fell 0.04 percent to $191.00 in after-hours trading.
- Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday. Switch shares dropped 7.18 percent to $14.36 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) to have earned $0.16 per share on revenue of $163.65 million in the latest quarter. Boot Barn will release earnings after the markets close. Boot Barn shares gained 1.4 percent to $21.80 in after-hours trading.
- Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Monday. Famous Dave’s of America shares gained 7.69 percent to $8.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE: EXP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $306.04 million. Eagle Materials shares fell 0.09 percent to $105.72 in after-hours trading.
- Pfenex Inc (NYSE: PFNX) shares surged over 25 percent in after-hours trading after the company announced the positive top-line PF708 study results in Osteoporosis patients that showed no imbalances in severity or incidence of adverse events. Pfenex shares climbed 25.41 percent to $7.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $231.53 million before the opening bell. AZZ shares dropped 0.66 percent to close at $45.05 on Monday.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE: VIPS) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday. Vipshop shares dipped 14.45 percent to $12.91 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $108.58 million. PetIQ shares rose 1.29 percent to close at $19.63 on Monday.
- Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. Restoration Robotics shares dropped 19.77 percent to $3.45 in the after-hours trading session.
