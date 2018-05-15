10 Stocks To Watch For May 15, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $25.22 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares fell 0.04 percent to $191.00 in after-hours trading.

Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday. Switch shares dropped 7.18 percent to $14.36 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) to have earned $0.16 per share on revenue of $163.65 million in the latest quarter. Boot Barn will release earnings after the markets close. Boot Barn shares gained 1.4 percent to $21.80 in after-hours trading.

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Monday. Famous Dave's of America shares gained 7.69 percent to $8.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE: EXP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $306.04 million. Eagle Materials shares fell 0.09 percent to $105.72 in after-hours trading.

