Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
- WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $289.36 million.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $61.68 million.
- Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $41.47 million.
- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.85 million.
- Alexco Resource Corp (NYSE: AXU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.91 million.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.643 per share on revenue of $24.48 million.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.3 per share on revenue of $130.00 thousand.
- Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $37.55 million.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
