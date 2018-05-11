Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2018 4:51am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
  • WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $289.36 million.
  • Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $61.68 million.
  • Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $41.47 million.
  • Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.85 million.
  • Alexco Resource Corp (NYSE: AXU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.91 million.
  • GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.643 per share on revenue of $24.48 million.
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.3 per share on revenue of $130.00 thousand.
  • Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $37.55 million.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

