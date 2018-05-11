6 Stocks To Watch For May 11, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion before the opening bell. Thomson Reuters shares gained 0.92 percent to $39.55 in after-hours trading.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) reported upbeat results for its first quarter. The company also issued strong second-quarter and FY18 sales guidance. Trade Desk shares climbed 22.30 percent to $64.49 in the after-hours trading session.

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. Yelp shares fell 4.61 percent to $45.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.