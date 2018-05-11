Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks To Watch For May 11, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2018 4:04am   Comments
Share:
6 Stocks To Watch For May 11, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion before the opening bell. Thomson Reuters shares gained 0.92 percent to $39.55 in after-hours trading.
  • Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) reported upbeat results for its first quarter. The company also issued strong second-quarter and FY18 sales guidance. Trade Desk shares climbed 22.30 percent to $64.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. Yelp shares fell 4.61 percent to $45.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $289.36 million before the opening bell. WideOpenWest shares gained 2.27 percent to close at $6.75 on Thursday.
  • Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak second-quarter guidance. Symantec shares dipped 19.33 percent to $23.54 in the after-hours trading session.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter sales guidance. NVIDIA shares fell 2.91 percent to $252.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA + SYMC)

5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Nvidia Blows Out Q1 Estimates, Raises Q2 Sales Guidance
Cryptocurrency Mining Grew Faster Than Expected, Bernstein Says In Semiconductor Roundup
As Oil Fuels Equities Rally, Markets Eyeing Key Technical Levels
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
11 Stocks To Watch For May 10, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TRI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.