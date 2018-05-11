6 Stocks To Watch For May 11, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion before the opening bell. Thomson Reuters shares gained 0.92 percent to $39.55 in after-hours trading.
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) reported upbeat results for its first quarter. The company also issued strong second-quarter and FY18 sales guidance. Trade Desk shares climbed 22.30 percent to $64.49 in the after-hours trading session.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. Yelp shares fell 4.61 percent to $45.55 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $289.36 million before the opening bell. WideOpenWest shares gained 2.27 percent to close at $6.75 on Thursday.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak second-quarter guidance. Symantec shares dipped 19.33 percent to $23.54 in the after-hours trading session.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter sales guidance. NVIDIA shares fell 2.91 percent to $252.55 in the after-hours trading session.
