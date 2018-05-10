Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nvidia Blows Out Q1 Estimates, Raises Q2 Sales Guidance
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 10, 2018 4:49pm   Comments
Share:
Nvidia Blows Out Q1 Estimates, Raises Q2 Sales Guidance
Related NVDA
Cryptocurrency Mining Grew Faster Than Expected, Bernstein Says In Semiconductor Roundup
As Oil Fuels Equities Rally, Markets Eyeing Key Technical Levels
Nvidia -1.7% after Q1 beats, upside guide, strength in Gaming and Datacenter (Seeking Alpha)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported after Thursday's close a record-breaking quarter.

The company reported first-quarter earnings of $2.05, beating estimates by a whopping 60 cents. Sales came in at a record $3.21 billion, a 66 percent year-over-year gain, beating estimates by $320 million

"We had a strong quarter with growth across every platform," said NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang. "Our datacenter business achieved another record and gaming remained strong.

"At the heart of our opportunity is the incredible growth of computing demand of AI, just as traditional computing has slowed. The GPU computing approach we have pioneered is ideal for filling this vacuum. And our invention of the Tensor Core GPU has further enhanced our strong position to power the AI era," Huang said.

The company issued strong second-quarter sales guidance of $3.1 billion and is projecting second-quarter adjusted gross margins of 63.5 percent.

Q1 Highlights:

  • Gaming revenues were up 68 percent to $1.72 billion
  • Data center revenues increased 71 percent
  • Professional visualization sales were up 22 percent
  • Automotive sales gained 4 percent

Despite the strong release, shares were volatile in after-hours trading. At time of publication, Nvidia's stock was trading around $257, down 1.2 percent.

Related Links:

Cryptocurrency Mining Grew Faster Than Expected, Bernstein Says In Semiconductor Roundup

As Oil Fuels Equities Rally, Markets Eyeing Key Technical Levels

Posted-In: Jensen HuangEarnings News Guidance Top Stories After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Cryptocurrency Mining Grew Faster Than Expected, Bernstein Says In Semiconductor Roundup
As Oil Fuels Equities Rally, Markets Eyeing Key Technical Levels
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
11 Stocks To Watch For May 10, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2018
Upcoming Earnings: Nvidia Reports After Thursday's Close
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NVDA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.