11 Stocks To Watch For May 10, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2018 5:16am
Share:
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $10.11 billion before the opening bell. Magna shares gained 1.23 percent to $61.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares rose 0.18 percent to $256.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Synaptics shares fell 7.43 percent to $43.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion. News Corp shares gained 0.01 percent to $16.51 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) to have earned $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion in the latest quarter. Duke Energy will release earnings before the markets open. Duke Energy shares fell 0.03 percent to $77.62 in after-hours trading.
  • Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company sees sales growth of 11.5-15.5 percent year over year and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.085 billion-$1.125 billion. Booking Holdings shares dropped 7.03 percent to $2,030.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Before the markets open, AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $720.14 million. AMC Networks shares fell 0.23 percent to $53.01 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion before the opening bell. Owens & Minor shares dropped 0.13 percent to $15.06 in after-hours trading.
  • Open Text Corp (USA) (NASDAQ: OTEX) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Open Text shares dipped 9.81 percent to $33.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion after the closing bell. Symantec shares gained 0.01 percent to $28.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. Centurylink shares gained 2.77 percent to $18.54 in the after-hours trading session.

