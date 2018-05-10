11 Stocks To Watch For May 10, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $10.11 billion before the opening bell. Magna shares gained 1.23 percent to $61.60 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MGA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $10.11 billion before the opening bell. Magna shares gained 1.23 percent to $61.60 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares rose 0.18 percent to $256.25 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: NVDA) to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares rose 0.18 percent to $256.25 in after-hours trading. Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Synaptics shares fell 7.43 percent to $43.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: SYNA) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Synaptics shares fell 7.43 percent to $43.00 in the after-hours trading session. After the markets close, News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion. News Corp shares gained 0.01 percent to $16.51 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: NWSA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion. News Corp shares gained 0.01 percent to $16.51 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) to have earned $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion in the latest quarter. Duke Energy will release earnings before the markets open. Duke Energy shares fell 0.03 percent to $77.62 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DUK) to have earned $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion in the latest quarter. Duke Energy will release earnings before the markets open. Duke Energy shares fell 0.03 percent to $77.62 in after-hours trading. Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company sees sales growth of 11.5-15.5 percent year over year and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.085 billion-$1.125 billion. Booking Holdings shares dropped 7.03 percent to $2,030.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.