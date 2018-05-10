Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2018 4:00am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $656.43 million.
  • AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $720.14 million.
  • Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $10.11 billion.
  • Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
  • Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.
  • Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $255.60 million.
  • Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $457.67 million.
  • ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $691.18 million.
  • Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
  • Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $10.14 billion.
  • Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
  • NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $332.93 million.
  • World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $147.32 million.
  • MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $616.04 million.
  • Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $214.02 million.
  • Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $839.28 million.
  • Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ: UPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $227.50 million.
  • Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $435.80 million.
  • Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $545.42 million.
  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $480.56 million.
  • Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $247.92 million.
  • Stantec Inc. (NYSE: STN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $693.81 million.
  • Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $828.25 million.
  • Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $592.60 million.
  • EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $492.55 million.
  • The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $356.66 million.
  • Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $159.35 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
  • News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
  • Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
  • Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
  • Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $556.81 million.
  • Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $383.37 million.
  • Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $880.89 million.
  • Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $396.25 million.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $73.23 million.
  • Amdocs Limited (NYSE: DOX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $980.50 million.
  • Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $220.14 million.
  • Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $210.01 million.
  • TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $198.62 million.
  • Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $153.87 million.
  • Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $247.16 million.
  • Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $115.49 million.
  • Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $231.78 million.
  • Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $693.20 million.
  • Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $143.23 million.

