10 Stocks To Watch For May 9, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) to post quarterly earnings at $10.67 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion after the closing bell. Booking Holdings shares gained 0.99 percent to $2,183.00 in after-hours trading.
- Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Tripadvisor shares climbed 20.55 percent to $46.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) to have earned $0.89 per share on revenue of $13.06 billion in the latest quarter. Anheuser-Busch will release earnings before the markets open. Anheuser-Busch shares gained 0.77 percent to $99.00 in after-hours trading.
- Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued weak Q4 guidance. Extreme Networks shares fell 28.51 percent to $8.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion. Ameren shares dropped 2.78 percent to close at $56.91 on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Zagg shares surged 18.70 percent to $13.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $6.00 billion after the closing bell. CenturyLink shares gained 0.06 percent to $18.14 in after-hours trading.
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Disney shares slipped 1.17 percent to $100.60 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $7.41 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox shares fell 0.63 percent to $37.75 in after-hours trading.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Electronic Arts shares gained 1.95 percent to $126.30 in the after-hours trading session.
