10 Stocks To Watch For May 9, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) to post quarterly earnings at $10.67 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion after the closing bell. Booking Holdings shares gained 0.99 percent to $2,183.00 in after-hours trading.

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Tripadvisor shares climbed 20.55 percent to $46.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) to have earned $0.89 per share on revenue of $13.06 billion in the latest quarter. Anheuser-Busch will release earnings before the markets open. Anheuser-Busch shares gained 0.77 percent to $99.00 in after-hours trading.

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued weak Q4 guidance. Extreme Networks shares fell 28.51 percent to $8.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion. Ameren shares dropped 2.78 percent to close at $56.91 on Tuesday.

