Podcast: Why This Earnings Season Isn't Great And Where To Take The Energy Trade
This week on the Estimize Roundtable, Estimize's CEO, Leigh Drogen and SVP of Media, Christine Short, are joined by DataTrek Research co-founders Nick Colas and Jessica Rabe and Spencer Jakab, Deputy Editor for Wall Street Journal's Heard on the Street. The group discusses why Q1 earnings season isn't getting the respect it deserves, and why a lot of that may have to do with the Q2 outlook. After identifying Energy as one of the only sectors with decent buying opportunities a couple of months ago, our panel debates where to take that trade next. We close with an update on Bitcoin after it almost surpassed the $10k mark this weekend, and we find out which regular Roundtable guest has a "go bag."
