12 Stocks To Watch For May 8, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion before the opening bell. Discovery shares rose 0.47 percent to $23.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $5.72 billion after the closing bell. Marriott shares gained 0.08 percent to $136.75 in pre-market trading.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Veeco Instruments shares surged 14.04 percent to $19.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion. DISH shares gained 1.53 percent to close at $33.90 on Monday.
- Analysts are expecting US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) to have earned $0.32 per share on revenue of $5.98 billion in the latest quarter. US Foods will release earnings before the markets open. US Foods shares rose 0.57 percent to close at $33.72 on Monday.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) disclosed that its CFO Andrew Vollero will leave the company and Amazon.com's VP Of Finance Tim Sloan will assume the role. Snap shares gained 1.3 percent to $10.88 in pre-market trading.
- Wall Street expects Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $14.05 billion. Disney shares fell 0.47 percent to $102.00 in pre-market trading.
- After the markets close, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.68 billion. Electronic Arts shares rose 0.23 percent to close at $123.92 on Monday.
- Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the second quarter. Zillow shares dropped 6.12 percent to $52.49 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion before the opening bell. Dean Foods shares fell 0.71 percent to close at $8.34 on Monday.
- After the closing bell, Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion. Sun Life Financial shares gained 0.23 percent to $41.08 in pre-market trading.
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter. Hertz Global shares declined 7.49 percent to $20.50 in the after-hours trading session.
