Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion.
- Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.
- Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $926.18 million.
- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.
- Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $5.98 billion.
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $936.98 million.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $23.80 billion.
- JD.com, Inc. (NYSE: JD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $15.65 billion.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE: VRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.
- National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $869.64 million.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $747.59 million.
- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $689.21 million.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $984.80 million.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $569.61 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $5.72 billion.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.68 billion.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $14.05 billion.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $441.73 million.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $434.87 million.
- Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
- Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $362.11 million.
- The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $379.98 million.
- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $849.38 million.
- Convergys Corporation (NYSE: CVG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $670.10 million.
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $875.91 million.
- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $923.13 mllion.
- CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $459.83 million.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $538.49 million.
- Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $6.76 billion.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $7.37 billion.
