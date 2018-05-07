Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $9.89 billion.
- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $14.34 billion.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $90.65 million.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of 3.90 billion.
- Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $193.67 million.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.
- Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NYSE: WLTW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $922.42 million.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $723.93 million.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $329.71 million.
- Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $234.17 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) is projected to post quarterly loss at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $909.36 million.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $294.79 million.
- General Cable Corporation (NYSE: BGC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $980.61 million.
- Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $598.45 million.
- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $746.42 million.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $319.71 million.
- National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $320.92 million.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $172.22 million.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: EVHC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $869.64 million.
- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $395.91 million.
- The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $868.97 million.
- Andeavor (NYSE: ANDV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $9.48 billion.
- Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $224.48 million.
- Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Trimble Inc. (NYSE: TRMB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $723.94 million.
- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $524.36 million.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $354.68 million.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $408.05 million.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $301.19 million.
- Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $407.93 million.
- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $372.86 million.
