China-based e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) reported a top-and-bottom-line beat in its fiscal fourth quarter earnings report Friday.

What Happened

Here's a summary of the figures Alibaba reported from Q4:

EPS of 91 cents versus expectations of 88 cents.

Revenue of $9.873 billion versus expectations of $9.27 billion.

Revenue from the core e-commerce business rose 62 percent from a year ago; cloud computing sales rose 103 percent.

Annual active consumers on the China retail marketplace rose 37 million from a year ago to 552 million.

Mobile monthly active users on the China retail marketplace also rose 37 million from a year ago to 617 million.

Adjusted EBITA rose 11 percent from a year ago to $2.679 billion.

Why It's Important

Alibaba's fiscal Q4 and full fiscal year were driven by "robust growth" in the core commerce business along with investments in other areas to drive incremental growth, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said in a press release. The company's platform is becoming the "leading retail infrastructure" of China.

What's Next

Alibaba guided fiscal 2019 revenue growth north of 60 percent, which would mark an acceleration from the 58 percent year-over-year revenue growth seen in fiscal 2018, the company said. The growth will drive "long-term, sustainable value for our customers and partners and increase our total addressable market," CFO Maggie Wu said in a statement.

