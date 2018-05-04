10 Stocks To Watch For May 4, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion before the opening bell. Celgene shares rose 1.87 percent to $87.00 in after-hours trading.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also raised its FY18 earnings outlook from $2.40-$2.70 to $3-$3.20. Weight Watchers shares gained 7.36 percent to $74.83 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) to have earned $0.88 per share on revenue of $9.27 billion in the latest quarter. Alibaba will release earnings before the markets open. Alibaba shares fell 0.68 percent to $181.21 in after-hours trading.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. GoPro shares fell 1.41 percent to $4.89 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion. American Axle shares gained 1.05 percent to $14.50 in after-hours trading.

