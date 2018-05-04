Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.
- Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.8 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $9.27 billion.
- LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.
- Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $407.27 million.
- Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBOE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $308.05 million.
- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $683.96 million.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $551.00 million.
- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $288.31 million.
- Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CQP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $710.05 million.
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $524.05 million.
- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.
- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $911.27 million.
- LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $618.32 million.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $312.75 million.
- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $170.81 million.
- Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $329.70 million.
- New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $749.71 million.
- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $159.18 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
