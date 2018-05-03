Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Blue Apron Up 5% Following Q1 EPS Beat

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2018 2:04pm   Comments
Share:
Blue Apron Up 5% Following Q1 EPS Beat
Related APRN
Playmakers: The Investor Picks From CNBC's 2018 Stock Draft
Wall Street Grows Increasingly Skeptical Of The Prospects For MoviePass
Blue Apron Holdings' (APRN) CEO Brad Dickerson on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) reported Q1 earnings with a smaller loss and an increase in net revenue.

What Happened

The company reported a net revenue increase of 5 percent from the Q4 2017 and a 20 percent decrease year over year. Net loss was $31.7 million, which was an improvement from the net loss of $52.2 from Q1 2017 and from the net loss of $39.1 from Q4 2017. The market expected a loss of 24 cents per share, while Blue Apron reported a loss of 17 cents per share.

Why It's Important

CEO Brad Dickerson was pleased by the progress. There was a significant improvement in operational efficiencies and it was reflected by the company's margin performance, which was the strongest since Q2 2016, Dickerson said in a press release.

When it comes to the key customer metrics, customers decreased 24 percent year-over-year and increased 5 percent quarter-over-quarter. Average revenue per customer increased to $250 from $236 in Q1 2017, and $248 in Q4.

What's Next

Dickerson said he looks forward to building on this momentum as the company continues to optimize its direct-to-consumer business, create new products that complement core offering, and leverage new distribution channels, including the newly launched pilot program with Costco (NASDAQ: COST).

The stock was trading 5 percent higher at $2.23.

Related Link:

Playmakers: The Investor Picks From CNBC's 2018 Stock Draft

Blue Apron, Airbnb Partner to Bring Recipes That Compliment Airbnb Experiences

Photo courtesy of Blue Apron.

Posted-In: Earnings News Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST + APRN)

Playmakers: The Investor Picks From CNBC's 2018 Stock Draft
Wall Street Grows Increasingly Skeptical Of The Prospects For MoviePass
Costco's Next Special Dividend May Be Coming Sooner Than Investors Realize
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Netflix, TPP, Qualcomm, Costco And More
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Bank of America Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on APRN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.