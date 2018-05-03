Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $33.53 billion.
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.41 per share on revenue of $11.01 billion.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.32 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
- DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $21.42 billion.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.
- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.07 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.
- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $916.44 million.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE: PF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $769.77 million.
- Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $6.65 billion.
- Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NYSE: SFM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
- Orbital ATK, Inc. (NYSE: OA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $532.05 million.
- BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $5.68 billion.
- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
- Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $976.50 million.
- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $817.57 million.
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $910.84 million.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $463.75 million.
- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $883.33 million.
- EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.42 billion.
- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.86 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $388.49 million.
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $648.93 million.
- Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $303.99 million.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $184.08 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.