12 Stocks To Watch For May 3, 2018

Wall Street expects Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares gained 1.32 percent to $57.40 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion after the closing bell. CBS shares declined 1.25 percent to close at $48.99 on Wednesday.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak first quarter sales guidance. Cirrus Logic shares dropped 7.28 percent to $35.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion. Becton Dickinson shares dropped 1.51 percent to close at $230.19 on Wednesday.

Analysts are expecting Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) to have earned $3.41 per share on revenue of $11.01 billion in the latest quarter. Cigna shares fell 0.50 percent to $171.50 in after-hours trading.

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. AIG shares tumbled 5.54 percent to $51.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $21.42 billion before the opening bell. DowDuPont shares slipped 0.14 percent to $63.40 in after-hours trading.

Wall Street expects Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion after the closing bell. Activision Blizzard shares fell 0.03 percent to $68.37 in after-hours trading.

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) reported in-line loss for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. FireEye shares dropped 4.31 percent to $17.75 in the after-hours trading session.

After the closing bell, Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion. Assurant shares fell 2.40 percent to close at $89.64 on Wednesday.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss for its first quarter. Tesla shares fell 4.55 percent to $287.46 in the after-hours trading session.

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) posted upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. Metlife shares gained 2.11 percent to $46.00 in the after-hours trading session.