Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Juniper Sprouts, But Future Doesn't Look Green
Steve Miller , Askslim.com  
 
May 02, 2018 11:09am   Comments
Share:

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) traded 6% higher on Wednesday morning, after reporting earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. The company reported earnings per share of $0.28 and total revenue of $1.08 billion, compared to analyst expectations of $0.26 and $1.05 billion. Q2 forward guidance is $0.41 to $0.47 and $1.172 to $1.178 billion, compared to expectations of $0.43 and $1.16 billion.

In analyzing the weekly chart below, the JNPR market cycles accurately indicated when the last bottom was due. At this time, the stock is near its resistance zone. As well, the previous cycle high was lower than the one before it, which may indicate weakness. Our opinion is that $27.50 may be tough resistance.

Juniper Networks Stock Chart with Weekly Bars

For an introduction to cycle analysis, check out our Stock Market Cycles video, or watch the askSlim Market Week show every Friday on our YouTube channel.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsEarnings News Technicals Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (JNPR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 2, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Apple, Xerox, Buffett, Mueller And More
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
21 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
9 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 1, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.